The Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund has been set up to help those in creative endeavors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund, set up through the GoFundMe website and accessible at tinyurl.com/wo3xujz, was organized by Ambient Inks, an Eau Claire custom design and screen printing shop. According to the GoFundMe site:
"100% of the funds go directly to artists/creatives in the Chippewa Valley who have been financially impacted by event/gig cancellations, the inability to sell their work/book shows, and/or lost revenue from their day jobs being eliminated due to COVID-19."
Organizers say they will try to help as many artists with need in the Chippewa Valley as possible, with priority given to artists who are black, indigenous other people of color; transgender and nonbinary artists; and disabled artists.
In addition to direct donations to the relief fund, a portion of Ambient's web store proceeds through the end of April (for their entire roster) will be donated.