In Eau Claire Tuesday, families began picking up breakfast and lunch meal packages in middle school parking lots, on the first day of what could be weeks of closed schools across the state resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families didn’t have to leave their vehicles as they waited at DeLong, Northstar and South middle schools for volunteers to distribute student meals.
The free meals — a lunch and a breakfast — will be handed out for any child 18 and under today, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the three middle schools. Meal distribution on weekdays will resume March 30 after the district’s spring break from March 23 to March 27, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services.
Kids must be present at pickup for families to receive meals, Johnson said: “We have to be able to see them.”
That’s because the district’s impromptu meal distribution system is operating as a summer food service program, and as a result, federal guidelines dictate the children have to be present for the food to be given out, said Josh Guckenberg, director of food and nutrition.
But under those guidelines, anyone 18 and under living in Eau Claire can take part in the free distributed meals — including home-schooled students, or those open-enrolled elsewhere, Guckenberg said.
Families don’t need to show any identification or proof of enrollment.
“If you drive up and say, ‘I need four meals,’ we’ll look for four heads and that’s it,” Johnson said.
During a long series of extended snow days last spring, the district heard feedback from parents about needing student meals, Johnson said.
“We started planning at that point … but to pull the trigger is a little bit challenging because you don’t necessarily have the grab-and-go types of food readily available and stocked,” Johnson said. “That’s something we’re working on … you have to get a little creative.”
This week the district wasn’t able to deliver meals directly to families who don’t have transportation, but it’s trying to develop a delivery plan for later in the shutdown.
Eau Claire district families are being surveyed about their needs, Johnson said.
“It won’t be a door-to-door delivery by any means, but we will hopefully work with Student Transit to be able to identify hot spots,” she said. “If there’s a certain area that we've got a bunch of kids needing meals, figuring out how can we get the meals to them.”
While the district won’t distribute meals during its planned spring break, March 23 to March 27, it plans to continue distribution starting March 30.
“At this point I know for sure we’ll continue at the three middle schools, but we might need to look at the times,” Johnson said.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that the statewide school closures will last until further notice during the state's public health emergency.
Feed My People Food Bank will supplement the district’s meals by handing out weekend meal bags for kids at the district’s pickup locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting this Thursday, said Suzanne Becker, Feed My People assistant director.
The food bank typically sends weekend meal bags home with students at all schools, Becker said: “It’s roughly two breakfasts and two lunches for the weekend.”
In light of COVID-19 concerns, the food bank will also offer two pop-up food pantries in March: one today at The Brewing Projekt parking lot, 1807 N. Oxford Ave., Eau Claire from 2 to 3 p.m., and another on Friday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at a location in Carson Park.
Wednesday’s pop-up pantry will be a drive-through site, Becker said.
“We’re going to have some pre-packed items, and items they can choose,” she said. “They’ll just pop your trunk, put it in and off you go, hopefully minimizing any kind of contact.”
Becker said the food pantry isn’t expecting to be short of food if COVID-19 cases are identified in the county.
“We have a warehouse full of food and the food supply isn’t showing any signs of stopping,” she said.
The pantry is limiting how many volunteers are in its building at any given time, and have set up extra stations in its warehouse to keep volunteer groups under 10 people, Becker said.
“We have had an outpouring this week (of volunteers) and we’re so grateful,” she said, noting that she expects that number to decrease over the next several weeks.
People who want to volunteer can call the food bank at 715-835-9415 or email volunteer coordinator Nick Bursaw at nick@fmpfoodbank.org, Becker said.
A full schedule of Feed My People’s COVID-19 response plan is posted at their website, tinyurl.com/u5leps3.
“Feed My People is really helping to supplement and reach families and provide more, because we can’t meet all their needs,” Johnson said. “We’re just all working together to try to remove any barriers that we can.”