Most Eau Claire County services are continuing as scheduled. To help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, though, residents should do as much work as possible online or over the phone.
Many services can be handled through the county website at https://www.co.eau-claire.wi.us/home or by calling 715-271-7970.
Most operations are still running to some degree in the county government building, 721 Oxford Ave., with departments in the process of transitioning to minimal in-person staffing. Visitors are not allowed to enter the building if they are showing COVID-19 symptoms or have recently traveled outside the country or to New York, Washington, California or Oregon.
According to Frank Draxler, county administrative operations manager, the building will receive one additional standard cleaning in the morning and one in the evening. Rooms are also being cleaned after group gatherings.
Government meetings are exempt from the statewide ban on gatherings of 10 people or more, but Draxler said the county is working with the cities of Eau Claire and Altoona to have the same guidelines for determining what will be held in person and what will take place via video or telephone conference.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar said the county plans to offer County Board meetings so supervisors can either attend in-person or remotely. The next full County Board meeting is scheduled for April 8. Smiar is also advising committee chairs to cancel committee meetings unless an urgent topic will be voted upon.
Senior services
Many county employees will work from home after talking with their supervisor, including workers at the Aging and Disability Resource Center. Linda Struck, ADRC director, requests that people call the ADRC general number at 715-839-4735 if they need assistance.
As of Tuesday, the ADRC canceled all health promotion and support groups until further notice. The ADRC is also moving to phone appointments as much as possible rather than meeting in-person.
All senior dining centers in the county are now serving food in a “grab and go” style, with the exception of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, which has closed all operations until at least April 5.
Meals on Wheels deliveries are continuing Monday through Friday as regularly scheduled. Struck said the number of volunteer drivers has recently increased, an encouraging sign. She said hand sanitizer for drivers is included with the food coolers they transport.
For now, Struck said it is at the discretion of individual residents whether they receive meals directly from volunteers or if the meal is left at their door. A resident can call ahead with a specific request as needed.
County senior dining centers now serving grab and go are:
- Augusta Area Senior Center from Monday-Friday;
- St. John’s Senior Center Apartments from Monday-Friday;
- Fairchild Community Center on the second and fourth Wednesday in March and every Wednesday starting April 1.