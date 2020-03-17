A couple dozen people munched on corned beef and cabbage and washed it down with green beer during a rather subdued St. Patrick’s Day lunch rush Tuesday at Ray’s Place in Eau Claire.
While there were a few emerald green hats, some smiles and occasional bursts of laughter, the scene was a far cry from the usual festive atmosphere on March 17, with coronavirus concerns looming over all aspects of daily life.
And that was an hour before Gov. Tony Evers tightened the restrictions further, ordering a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people and requiring all bars and restaurants to close, except for delivery and pickup orders, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
On St. Patrick’s Day 2020, no one was feeling the luck o’ the Irish, especially not Chippewa Valley restaurant and tavern operators struggling to adjust to ever-changing restrictions on their livelihood and growing COVID-19 anxiety among customers and employees.
“I was anxious. I had no idea what business would be like,” Ray’s Place owner Dave Pieterick said at lunchtime Tuesday. “At least we had a few people, but it’s been mostly takeouts.”
Of the few customers he talked to between cooking and serving up heaping plates of corned beef, cabbage and red potatoes, Pieterick said they were “rightfully skittish” but didn’t want to give up St. Patrick’s Day entirely.
Employees took turns standing outside in green outfits for a dual purpose — to remind people the tavern was open and to keep track of the customer count. Rules in place at the time limited restaurants to 50 people at a time, or half of their usual capacity, whichever was less. For Ray’s, that meant no more than 30 people could be inside at a time.
“We’re just trying to deal with the cards that we’re dealt,” Pieterick said.
At the time, Pieterick was hoping for a nice evening crowd to help polish off the 300 pounds of corned beef he prepared, but that aspiration quickly evaporated with Evers’ early afternoon pronouncement, which was in line with actions taken by several other states.
The order came as the number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 increased by 53% in one day, from 47 on Monday to 72 on Tuesday.
“We’re shocked, but we’re also not surprised,” Joanne Palzkill, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and owner of Draganetti’s and Za51 Pizzeria in Altoona, said of the latest announcement. “We absolutely understand, and obviously we hope this makes the virus work its way out more quickly so we can get back to where we need to be.”
Short notice
The short notice caused her restaurants and others to scramble to inform employees of the changes, develop plans for relying solely on carryout and delivery business, and alert customers of the impending closings on social media.
The impact on staffing likely has yet to be determined for many shell-shocked restaurateurs, Palzkill said, adding that she is extremely concerned about the impact on restaurants, many of which operate with slim profit margins even in normal times.
“We’re living through history here. Nobody knows what will happen,” she said.
Dave Ottosen, owner of Wigwam Tavern, another local establishment known for its traditional St. Patrick’s Day meals, said he sold a lot of food at lunchtime Tuesday, but about 80% was takeout, double the usual percentage.
Despite the Irish music, the ambience was decidedly duller than usual Tuesday, Ottosen acknowledged.
“It’s normally my biggest day of the year,” Ottosen said, noting that business was down in this unusual year. “It is what it is, public safety and all that.”
The tavern, which has been open for 81 years, will keep operating and put an even greater emphasis than usual on food, albeit carryout and delivery only, he said.
“We’ll get through it. We’ll keep rolling with the punches,” Ottosen said. “The doors might be closed, but we’ll be open one way or the other.”
Closing time
At least two Eau Claire hospitality businesses, Dooley’s Pub and The Brewing Projekt, locked their doors a day before the order came down.
Dooley’s owners Mike Dooley and his wife, Jennifer, decided to close at 4 p.m. Monday and continue with just takeout and delivery out of concern for the health of workers and patrons.
“We’re going to miss having people in here, but you’ve got to take care of each other,” Mike Dooley said. “We felt the decision we made was in the best interests of everyone.”
Still, the fallout is immediate, as the restaurant will be forced to operate with a skeleton staff. With 35 of his 45 employees now unemployed, he said he is hoping for a federal or state stimulus package to ease the pain for idled workers.
The Brewing Projekt closed its tap room on Monday after some staff revealed they were feeling uncomfortable about exposure to customers during the global COVID-19 pandemic, said owner William Glass.
“We saw restrictions were only getting tighter and tighter, and we didn’t want to leave anybody hanging on staff,” Glass said.
While the timing is particularly tough for The Brewing Projekt tap room, which generates about a quarter of the company’s revenue and was fresh off it’s two busiest weekends of the year, Glass felt it was a decision he had to make to respond to escalating safety concerns.
In the meantime, the brewery announced that it will be making to-go beer available for drive-up service. Customers are able to text their orders and have a worker bring the desired four-packs of canned beer to their cars.
“It’s a little like trying to stop a firehose by putting a finger over it, but selling to-go beer is better than nothing,” Glass said.
Even if the service only breaks even, Glass said, at least it will allow him to provide a paycheck for workers.
Glass, who also is president of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, fears the shutdown of tap rooms could put some breweries out of business, as profit margins are generally slim in the industry.
To help support local competitors at this difficult time, Glass said The Brewing Projekt will begin offering to-go beer produced by Lazy Monk Brewing and Modicum Brewing on Thursday in addition to its own line of craft brews. He does not intend to charge his fellow brewers a fee for the service.
The fate of local business was also on the minds of customers at Ray’s Place in the final hours before the statewide shutdown.
Between sips of a green tap beer at a table with six friends, Cari Shill of Eau Claire said the group was taking seriously the omnipresent coronavirus warnings but wanted to support a local business at a tough time.
Likewise, Linda Prock of Eau Claire said she felt it was important to give her business to Ray’s, where she has been enjoying corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day for decades. Still, her lunch group was smaller than usual, as family members with young children chose to skip the tradition, a decision she supported.
“I have been doing this since I was 5 years old and I wasn’t going to miss out,” said Prock, sporting a shamrock shirt. “I think we can take precautions and take this seriously without going overboard.”