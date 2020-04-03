Retailers from Menards to Target are taking new measures to limit the number of customers in stores as COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide.
In Eau Claire, that could mean customers submitting to a temperature check as they enter a Menards store.
“This week we started doing no-touch forehead temperature checks at Eau Claire West as customers and employees enter the store,” wrote Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott in a press release. “We’ll start doing temperature checks in all of our stores as soon as we can get infrared thermometers to them. If anyone has any of these thermometers, please help us out on this.”
The stores are also limiting customers to adults only at this time.
“We are no longer able to allow children under the age of 16, nor pets, in any of our stores due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Abbott wrote. “We absolutely love families, but need to lessen the number of people shopping in our stores, and I think it goes without saying that children need to be protected from people.”
Meanwhile, Target has announced plans to also limit the number of customers.
“It’s important that our guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably,” a Target press release on the company’s website reads. “So beginning (today), Target will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage. If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently.
Target also announced it will begin providing all employees with “high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift, and strongly encourage our teams to wear them while working.”
Like many other stores, Target has started installing plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes.