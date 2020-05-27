Rock Fest, slated for July 16-18 this summer, has been cancelled. Its new dates are July 15-17, 2021, the Cadott festival announced Wednesday.
The festival said in a news release: "In working with local health officials, we were told that having a festival of our size in July is at too high of a risk due to COVID-19. This is an unprecedented situation that we have to take seriously."
The headliners slated for the 2020 festival - Disturbed, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit - hope to return in 2021 for the festival's 27th year, organizers said. Other performers slated for the 2020 festival included Snoop Dogg, Fozzy, Chevelle, Theory of a Deadman, Staind, HELLYEAH, Papa Roach and Steel Panther.
Festival organizers originally planned to move the 2020 Rock Fest from July to September instead of moving it to 2021, but "due to band routing and availability" the move wasn't possible.
For people who purchased tickets to the 2020 festival, tickets will automatically roll over to the new July 2021 date, as well as the 2020 tickets and camping passes. Those who can't attend the July 2021 date can request a refund, according to organizers. People who ordered tickets through the Rock Fest site will receive an email this week about the refund or transfer process.