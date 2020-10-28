EAU CLAIRE — While the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined many city’s traditional downtown trick-or-treating events, several cities in the Chippewa Valley are still posting citywide trick-or-treat hours.
Some special Halloween events have been changed to drive-thru events to cut down on large numbers of people gathering.
Local health officials have warned that traditional trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity, given the spread of COVID-19. Nearly every county in Wisconsin is now at “very high” coronavirus activity, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is asking people to follow its health expectations, which include social distancing, wearing a mask around people you don’t live with and avoiding gatherings.
Citywide trick-or-treating times for the Chippewa Valley are:
Eau Claire:
- Neighborhood trick-or-treating will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A popular annual trick-or-treating event at downtown Eau Claire businesses has been canceled due to COVID-19, but other events have been planned, including a virtual costume contest, a downtown window display competition and many downtown businesses offering deals and sidewalk sales between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Altoona:
- Neighborhood trick-or-treating will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Altoona Police Department and the Altoona Fire Department will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat event at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hobbs Sports Center parking lot, 2300 Spooner Ave. Families are invited to see firetrucks and police cars and receive a bagged treat at the end.
Chippewa Falls:
- Neighborhood trick-or-treating will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Chippewa Falls Main Street will hold a drive-thru Halloween event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, on Friday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m., according to the city of Chippewa Falls.
Menomonie:
- The city of Menomonie is not posting official Halloween hours, “keeping with state and federal guidelines that are discouraging traditional large gatherings associated with the holiday,” the city said in a news release. The Dunn County Electric Cooperative, in celebration of National Co-op Month, is holding a drive-thru trick-or-treating event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at N5725 600th St., Menomonie. The first 1,500 children ages 10 and under will receive candy. Traffic will be one way on 600th Street with vehicles entering from Highway B at Lindstrom Equipment and exiting onto Highways 12/29.
The city of Chippewa Falls urged trick-or-treaters to keep flashlights with them and decorate dark costumes with reflective tape or use glow sticks for visibility.
“Halloween questions are abundant,” Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said in September. “The biggest concern with any event like the Halloween holiday is that large gatherings and closer than six foot contact will increase the potential for spread of disease … We hope people find ways to be creative, have fun and stay safe for Halloween.”
An estimated 41 million children between 5 and 14 years old trick-or-treated in 2019, making 127 million potential stops at houses, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.