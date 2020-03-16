Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered Friday that all public and private K-12 schools in the state close starting Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The schools' anticipated reopening date is April 6, pending future direction from the state about the spread of COVID-19.
Here are updates from Chippewa Valley school districts' websites and messages to parents about the closure, online learning and meal provision plans.
All information is current as of Monday afternoon.
• Altoona: Open Tuesday, closed Wednesday. Parents urged to keep children with health conditions home Tuesday, or if families have vulnerable people in their home, and notify school’s attendance office. Free meals provided for any Altoona student with various pickup times. Online instruction is planned, except for spring break (March 23-27). If students do not have devices with internet access, devices to be distributed Wednesday and Thursday at the Altoona Middle School Building at various hours. For more hours, updates and information visit www.altoona.k12.wi.us/coronavirus.
• Augusta: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Teachers to share resources with parents beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Online instruction not required during the closure. Meals for any Augusta student will be available for pickup Tuesday between 3 and 5:30 p.m. at the kitchen in the elementary school; meals will also be provided during the week of March 30 - April 3. Pickup dates and times will be announced. If parents do not have any daycare or child supervision for Tuesday or Wednesday, they are urged to contact the elementary office. For updates and more information, visit www.facebook.com/AugustaSchoolDistrict/.
• Bloomer: Open Tuesday and Wednesday, closed starting Thursday. More information available at www.facebook.com/bloomerschool/.
• Boyceville: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. District has “no immediate plans” for online instruction during the closures, according to a district Facebook post; teachers will prepare academic resources for students the week of March 23. District preparing a plan to distribute free meals for all students; survey on food needs available on the district’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BoycevilleSchoolDistrict/. Survey must be completed by noon Tuesday or by calling the MS/HS office at 715-643-3647 (option 1).
• Chippewa Falls: Open Tuesday, closed Wednesday. Parents to pick up student medication by the end of the day Tuesday. Free breakfast and lunch meals to be served at various hours to students 18 and under on previously scheduled school days while schools are closed; meals do not have to be picked up at student’s school; no ID or proof of enrollment needed. District to send take-home devices home with 3rd through 12th grade students Tuesday. At-home learning resources to be provided during closure; a link to resources to be available on website Wednesday: cfsd.chipfalls.k12.wi.us.
• Colfax: Schools open Tuesday and Wednesday, closed starting Thursday. Parents can return a student need form to school by Tuesday if their student(s) will need meal assistance or hygiene products. Updates will be made at the district’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/colfaxschool.
• Cadott: Open Tuesday and Wednesday, closed starting Thursday. After-school and extracurricular activities cancelled beginning Wednesday. Parents can excuse students this week if needed. No instruction will be required during the closure. District preparing plan to have lunch available for any students beginning March 30. Updates at www.facebook.com/cadottschools.
• Cornell: Open Tuesday and Wednesday, closed starting Thursday. No online instruction scheduled during the closure. Updates at www.facebook.com/cornell.schools/.
• Eau Claire: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday is the last staff attendance day. The district will provide free breakfast and lunch meals to students on formerly scheduled school days during the closure. No meals offered during the week of spring break, March 23 - 27. Free meals to be picked up at several locations and times; no ID or proof of enrollment needed. District to send survey to families about meal needs; pick-up times and details may be adjusted as needs are evaluated. At-Home Learning resources available to families on Wednesday. More information about the closure at tinyurl.com/t74xchp; more information about distance learning at www.ecasd.us/District/At-Home-Learning.
• Eleva-Strum: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Opportunity Tuesday for parents to pick up medications and belongings at school. Updates at the district’s website: www.esschools.k12.wi.us/news.
• Elk Mound: Open Tuesday, closed Wednesday. Pick-up time available for home-based learning materials on Wednesday at various hours and buildings. Two surveys available for parents on food requests and internet capabilities. Breakfast and lunch meals to be offered beginning March 23. For updates and more information visit the district’s website: www.elkmound.k12.wi.us/district/school-closure-information.cfm.
• Fall Creek: Open Tuesday and Wednesday, closed starting Thursday. Spring break extended from March 19 to March 29. Teachers will be in contact with parents and students about online learning platforms. From March 30 to April 3 teachers will be available virtually throughout the day to help students. The district will put out more information about food availability in the coming days. For updates, visit the district’s website: www.fallcreek.k12.wi.us/district/closure.cfm.
• Menomonie: Spring break began Monday, free meals available for all district students beginning March 23; families must fill out online form or make arrangements via phone by 5 p.m. Thursday. District offering times Tuesday and Wednesday for students to come to school to retrieve any items left behind. Hours, meal forms and updates are at the district’s website: tinyurl.com/yx5gg996.
• Osseo-Fairchild: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Spring break is April 6-10. District to provide free breakfast and lunch meals during weeks of March 23 and March 30 to students on what would have been regularly scheduled school days while schools are closed. District to email survey to parents for food service. Families can sign up at any time throughout the school closure by calling (715) 597-3141 ext. 1406. More information on closures, at-home instruction and student meals at the district’s website: https://www.ofsd.k12.wi.us/article/210828.
• Regis Catholic Schools: Open Tuesday, closed Wednesday. Administration team is meeting Tuesday and plans to send an update about a final instruction plan, according to a news release. Parents can keep children home from school Tuesday if they choose, pick up medications at schools Tuesday and Wednesday during specific hours. More information at www.regiscatholicschools.com/coronavirus-information/.