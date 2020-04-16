Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck wasn’t surprised when Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that all K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.
“I think our teachers and staff, and probably our families too, have been preparing for this possibility,” Hardebeck said.
Hardebeck said she won’t second-guess the decision, either.
“A lot of the anxiety was in not knowing,” she said. “Now that we know, we can move forward and plan.”
Hardebeck said the district is prepared to continue to deliver all instruction and teaching remotely and online.
“It’s new, it’s different,” she said. "We’re learning a lot as we go through this process.”
Menomonie schools Superintendent Joe Zydowsky shared a similar reaction.
“Unfortunately, this isn’t much of a surprise,” Zydowsky said. “We’ve been planning for this scenario. We have a lot of great things going on with remote learning.”
Hardebeck and Zydowsky said they are looking at plans for summer school, and it’s too early to determine if those classes also will be conducted remotely. Hardebeck said it is a discussion item before the school board next week.
“Our major focus is how we support students through this difficult time,” Hardebeck said. “We want to continue to support their emotional development. In a way, it’s like we’re all alone, together. We need to focus on staying connected.”
Both superintendents said they are saddened particularly for seniors and those who play spring sports.
“I am concerned for our seniors, who are focused on the traditional milestones, like prom and graduation,” Hardebeck said. “I can only imagine how disappointed and frustrated they are. It’s so important we mark their accomplishments and successes. We want to give them the right send-off, because we’re so proud of our kids.”
Zydowsky added: “Prioritizing the health of our students, families and community has to come first.”