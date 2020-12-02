CHIPPEWA FALLS — While K-5 schools in New York city are scheduled to reopen soon, elementary schools in Chippewa County are likely to remain closed at this time.
Positivity rates in New York city are roughly at 3%. However, in the past week, Chippewa County still had a 44.8% positivity rate for those who took COVID-19 tests, said Public Health Director Angela Weideman.
"Currently, in Chippewa County, we are not recommending (reopening) because we are still in a severe zone, where transmissions remain high," Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference.
The Lake Holcombe School District has joined the Chippewa Falls, New Auburn, Bloomer and Cadott school districts in going to a virtual model, she added. Other districts and school systems have blended learning models, she said. The Chippewa Falls School District hopes to reopen in mid-January.
The county's positivity rate was up slightly from 39.6%, from the last press conference two weeks ago.
In the past week, 874 tests were given across the county, less than half of the 1,785 tests give two weeks ago. Weideman said testing declined across the state in the past week, and she attributes that to the Thanksgiving holiday. Because of the holiday, the case numbers are uneven and may not paint a true picture of what is happening in the area, she said.
"It's too soon to say if we've turned the corner," she said.
Like other public health officials, Weideman is urging anyone who traveled over the holiday week to quarantine for two weeks. Anyone who is showing symptoms of the virus should get tested immediately, she said. Right now, the state's guidelines is a 14-day quarantine, but that could be reduced to a 7- or 10-day quarantine, depending on changing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, she said.
"Chippewa County will follow whatever guidance the state recommends," she said.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Chippewa County has climbed to 52, up 11 from the last press conference Nov. 18. There are currently 21 county residents hospitalized, identical to the level from two weeks ago. Overall, 80.9% of hospital beds in the northwest region of the state are occupied, with 89.9% of ICU beds in use, she said.
Weideman was optimistic about vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer will gain approval in coming weeks.
"The hope is to have a small amount of vaccines available in our county this year," she said.
Both of those vaccines require cold storage, which is a logistical issue the county is still working out.