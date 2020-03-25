Sam Davey Elementary School custodians Heather Vitek, left, and Jeremy Fitzl disinfect desks at the school on Wednesday. All the district’s schools are being cleaned before students return; statewide K-12 school closures are expected to last at least until April 24, per Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order that went into effect Wednesday, but will last as long as the state’s public emergency declaration. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.