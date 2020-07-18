A second person has died in Eau Claire County from complications related to COVID-19, according to statistics released Saturday by the state Department of Health Services.
No further details about the fatality were immediately available. The first coronavirus-related death in the county was reported on June 22.
Overall, Eau Claire County is now at 388 cases, an increase of 17 from Friday.
DHS on Saturday reported a record 978 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 41,485.
The agency reported nine other fatalities on Saturday — seven in Milwaukee County and one each in Brown and La Crosse counties. The statewide total is now 843.
Following are the updated totals for cases and deaths in regional counties, with the number in parentheses showing the increase in the past day:
• Barron 69 (+3); 1 death
• Buffalo 20 (+1); 2 deaths
• Chippewa 151
• Clark 132 (+2); 7 deaths
• Dunn 63 (+3)
• Eau Claire 388 (+17), 2 deaths (+1)
• Jackson 36; 1 death
• Pepin 22 (+3)
• Pierce 125 (+2)
• Rusk 13, 1 death
• St. Croix 325 (+9); 2 deaths
• Trempealeau 227 (+8)