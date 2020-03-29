State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, will host a virtual listening session at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live to share information and answer questions about COVID-19.
Smith will hold the hourlong virtual listening session in lieu of an in-person listening session in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order and other public health precautionary practices recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The session can be accessed at Smith’s Facebook Page (@SenSmithWI).
Individuals with questions for the senator should email questions before session at Sen.Smith@legis.wi.gov.