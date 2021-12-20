CHIPPEWA FALLS — Another 83 state residents have died from COVID-19-related symptoms over the weekend, including seven from western Wisconsin.
The state’s Department of Health Services reported that 6,515 new cases were reported between Saturday and Monday.
Eau Claire County reported three additional virus-related deaths, while Chippewa, Jackson, Jackson and Pierce counties all reported one death each. All Five counties are below the state and national averages for residents with at least one vaccination.
Across the 12 counties that comprise western Wisconsin, there are already 65 reported deaths this month, making it the second-highest total in any month this year, behind January, when vaccinations weren’t widely available.
Since Dec. 1, 631 Wisconsin residents have died from virus-related symptoms, bringing the state’s total to 9,683 fatalities, DHS data shows.
Statewide, roughly 166 people have died for every 100,000 residents. Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Jackson, Rusk and Trempealeau counties are all above the state’s average. Even with the newly-recorded deaths, Eau Claire County is below the state rate, averaging 137.8 deaths per 100,000 residents, while Dunn County is at 123.2 deaths per 100,000 residents.
The state’s vaccination rate inched up Monday to 61.4% of all residents with at least one dose, DHS reports. However, the national average is substantially higher, with 72.8% of all residents with at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccinations among children ages 5 to 11 in the state continue to climb, and is up to 19.2% of all youth in that age range with their first dose.
Roughly 6.03 million of the nation’s 28 million children in that category have now received a dose, or about 21.5%.