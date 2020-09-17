EAU CLAIRE — The spread of the novel coronavirus is ramping up in Eau Claire County after a record-setting week, new health department data indicate.
This week, multiple metrics in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update are in the red — meaning the Health Department considers those measures concerning.
“Our goal, and national models, show that for our population size we should be targeting about 10 cases a day,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Thursday news conference. “Certainly less than 25 a day. And we are way outside that range right now.”
The county saw three of its largest-ever daily case increases this week: 73 new cases Saturday, 61 on Sunday and 62 on Thursday.
Testing numbers also went up this week: 189 tests per day per 100,000 people between Sept. 8-15, compared to 153 the week before.
But this week’s average test-positivity rate suggests that an uptick in testing isn’t the big reason behind the surge in new cases: Last week, 9.9% of coronavirus tests on county residents were coming back positive. This week, it’s 14.2%.
The test-positivity rate refers to the percentage of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive. Health officials have said it’s a more accurate way to calculate how the virus is spreading, rather than simply counting the number of new cases.
Contact tracing more difficult
This week, it also got harder for county contact tracers to quickly get ahold of people who test positive — and their close contacts, according to Health Department data.
This week, contact tracers were able to contact 86% of new cases within 24 hours, a slight decrease compared to 89% last week.
But this week, contact tracers were only able to reach 36% of close contacts within 48 hours — compared to 66% of those close contacts last week, according to Health Department data.
“As our case numbers go up, we’re not as quickly getting to the close contacts,” Giese said. “We’re asking cases to let their close contacts know to quarantine.”
The Health Department is calling “high-risk close contacts” to make sure they’re in quarantine, she added, reminding that quarantine means staying home from work, school, social activities and anything else for 14 days.
During that time, people should also get a test to see if they’ve contracted the virus, Giese said.
What’s behind big case numbers?
That case surge is likely mostly being driven by young adults.
About 45% of the county’s new coronavirus cases since Sept. 1 have been people connected with UW-Eau Claire, Giese said Monday.
Among the UW-Eau Claire student body, 203 have tested positive as of Thursday, according to university health services data. Just over 2,100 tests have been done. Eighty-nine students were quarantined, and 38 in isolation, as of Thursday.
The good news? “In that age group, many people are having a low level of symptoms. The hospitalization rates are not high,” Giese said of the virus’ broad effect on young adults. That’s a positive outcome. But we do know young people can be hospitalized, and have been, in the state. And we know young people can also die of this disease.”
Young adults are also more social and tend to interact with older and younger people in the community, Giese added, who might be more susceptible to dangerous complications.
Local outbreaks
The county had 16 active coronavirus outbreaks as of Wednesday, according to Health Department data: one in an educational facility, one in a workplace, eight in long-term care facilities and six in other settings. (An outbreak means two or more confirmed cases at any given site, or even a single case if the site is a long-term care facility.)
New cases are also being found because long-term care facilities are regularly testing their staffers, Giese said Monday.
“This doesn’t mean there is something wrong happening at our long-term care facilities,” Giese said. “It does mean they are testing.”
Eight people connected to the Eau Claire County have tested positive for the virus; all eight have recovered and 135 have been tested in total, Giese said.
New county order
Another countywide public health order went into effect 12 a.m. today, replacing the last two-week order. It will be in effect through Oct. 1.
The restrictions in the order will stay the same for this two-week period, Giese said; no changes have been made. Indoor gatherings still must be less than 100 people, and outdoor gatherings must be less than 250. At those gatherings, people who don’t live in the same household must still stay six feet apart, as well as wear a cloth face covering, according to the statewide mask order.
In total, 1,398 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and about 253 of those are active cases. Six county residents have died of coronavirus-related complications, and 45 have ever been hospitalized, according to Health Department data.
The county’s COVID-19 call center can be reached at 715-831-7425.