EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley school districts this spring must decide how to start allocating millions in one-time, federal pandemic relief funds.
Districts throughout Wisconsin are grappling with spending significant Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER funds, over the next three years.
In 2020 and 2021 Congress passed three federal COVID relief bills, which allocated billions in ESSER funds to help U.S. school districts recover from the pandemic’s impact.
Wisconsin schools are getting around $2.3 billion in ESSER funding: $174 million from ESSER I, $686 million from ESSER II and about $1.5 billion from ESSER III, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The Eau Claire school district got $1.5 million and $5.6 million from the first two rounds of ESSER funding, and is getting another $12.8 million from ESSER III.
School districts have until September 2024 to spend the third round of money.
The Eau Claire district in January, February and March is talking to families, teachers, staff and community members about how to prioritize the influx of relief money, said schools superintendent Mike Johnson.
“It’s helpful to get that funding from the federal government to help support students and their families in a time of need, to impact that learning loss,” said Mike Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent.
Deciding on projects
There are several restrictions on how school districts can use the funds. For ESSER III — by far the largest round of funding — the DPI says at least 20% must go toward learning loss. For Eau Claire, that amounts to at least $2.5 million that it must spend on evidence-based tactics to tackle a decline in grades in some subjects.
The DPI says school districts can spend the other 80% of ESSER III funds on, among other things: pandemic response and equipment, student mental health support, school technology, after-school programs, summer school, and outreach to students who are low-income, homeless, in foster care, English learners, racial or ethnic minorities, all groups who have been more deeply impacted by the pandemic.
The district has to get approval from the DPI before spending ESSER money, said the district’s executive director of business services Abby Johnson. She noted that the funding is not “free money we can use however we want.”
“If the target category is learning loss, we’d have to say, ‘Here’s how we want to allocate X number of dollars and here’s how we’re going to do it,’” she said. “It might be salaries, benefits, additional supplies … we need to make sure we live within those parameters.”
Mike Johnson said the district can also use ESSER III money to pay for:
- Extra mental health staff in schools, like counselors, psychologists and social workers
- Professional development for teachers to work with English-learning students remotely
- Staff to teach parents of students with IEP technology and software
- Suicide prevention and mental health literacy programs
- Devices and software for virtual classes and better cybersecurity
So far, the Eau Claire community has been consistently ranking learning loss as a big priority in an online survey, Mike Johnson said: It’s been “fairly consistent, even amongst different subgroups of families, that learning loss is a concern.”
The brief survey about how the Eau Claire school district should use its ESSER III dollars can be found at the district’s website, ecasd.us/District/COVID-19, or at tinyurl.com/2s46vewj. The survey asks the public to rank pandemic response, mental health concerns, minority family outreach and technology like internet hotspots in terms of priority.
The survey will likely be open for the next week to 10 days, Mike Johnson said.
Spending the first rounds of funding
The Eau Claire school district has used ESSER I and II funds to buy protective equipment like masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning gear; and equipment for virtual classes, like internet hotspots and student devices.
It’s also used the money to newly provide transportation for all students to summer school programs — and to pay for the district-wide Meals on Yellow Wheels program, which delivered free meals to students when schools closed in 2020 and 2021, Abby Johnson said.
“A lot of ESSER I and ESSER II dollars were put into additional time for our staff to be able to work with kids,” she said. “Whether providing additional interventions or to close some of those (learning) gaps.”
The district has already spent all its ESSER I and about $1.2 million of its ESSER II funding in the last fiscal year, Abby Johnson said.
She added that the district needs to be cautious that the significant, one-time flush of money doesn’t lead to a funding cliff in 2024.
“When we think about how we best meet students’ needs, a lot of times that’s additional instruction,” she said. “Do you create additional (teacher) positions and fund them with limited dollars, and what do you do then when the funding is gone? We don’t want to create a funding cliff.”
Abby Johnson also hopes the district can use some ESSER III money to replace HVAC systems in schools that need it. HVAC projects will likely qualify for pandemic relief money because they involve improving air quality, she said.
Seeking community input
To get ESSER III funding, school districts must also submit a plan for a safe return to in-person classes, and revisit that plan every six months. The Eau Claire district created and published that plan last year, Johnson said.
After the online survey closes, a group including district administrators, principals, directors and teachers will draft and finalize the district’s ESSER III spending plan. They must send that plan to the DPI in March.
The Eau Claire school board can share their input via the survey, but the board isn’t in charge of deciding how ESSER money will be spent, Mike Johnson said. Under the school board’s new governance model, district administrators have final say over operational decisions, which include directing government funding like Title I, Title II and pandemic relief funding, he said.
Other local school districts are also set to receive millions in ESSER funding.
In the first two ESSER funding rounds, the Chippewa Falls school district received $586,000 and $2.3 million; Altoona schools got $178,000 and $698,000; and Menomonie received $483,000 and $1.7 million, respectively. According to DPI’s Jan. 6 estimates, in the third round of ESSER funding Chippewa Falls got about $5.3 million, Altoona received about $1.5 million and Menomonie got about $3.9 million.