The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is seeing signs that community spread of the coronavirus is happening in the county — meaning that it’s getting harder to detect where new cases of the virus are coming from.
Two new cases have been found in Eau Claire County residents since Monday, bringing the county’s total to 29, said Lieske Giese, director of the City-County Health Department.
After a roughly two-week lull in the steady uptick of cases, the county has discovered four new cases this week.
Where those newer cases are originating is getting harder to trace.
“Most of our cases we can track back, especially in beginning, to travel and contact with other known cases,” Giese said. “With the more recent cases we’ve been having, it’s clear that it’s a bit more difficult to pin it on ‘Yes, they were traveling in a high-incident state recently,’ or that there was a positive case directly connected to them.”
Community transmission of the disease “appears (to be) likely, and absolutely is not a surprise to us,” Giese added.
Many people with COVID-19 have few or no symptoms, so authorities have assumed for some time that plenty of mild cases have gone untested, she said.
Many of the county residents who have recently tested positive “had very mild cases,” Giese added.
Community spread means county residents should keep social distancing, mind the state’s safer-at-home order and wear a cloth face covering when they’re in close contact with people outside their household, she said.
In the county, 82 tests are still pending.
The department hasn’t released coronavirus patients’ ages, genders or other information, citing medical privacy rules.
People who test positive are staying at home for a period of isolation.
Twenty of the county’s 29 cases are out of isolation and no longer considered infectious.
4 dead in Clark County
Clark County continues to battle an outbreak of the coronavirus that has left four dead. The county’s Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a fourth resident had died of the virus.
All four deaths were people over 65, and all four happened in less than two weeks, the department said in a press release.
The county has had 20 cases in total. Nine are symptom-free and released from isolation, according to the Clark County Health Department. One is still hospitalized.
“The last 12 of the 20 cases had been in close contact with one another,” the department noted.
A tracking tool on the state Department of Health Services website shows the cases are concentrated in the Thorp area in the census tract in Clark County’s far northwest corner, the Leader-Telegram reported on April 21.
Statewide, 6,520 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 308 have died, according to the state Department of Health Services. Those who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 number 1,489.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. It causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
Additional symptoms of COVID-19 recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are fever, cough and shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throats or a new loss of taste or smell.
The Eau Claire Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.