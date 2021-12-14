CHIPPEWA FALLS — Six more western Wisconsin residents have died of COVID-19-related symptoms, among 50 new virus-related deaths statewide.
The Department of Health Services reported another 3,964 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
St. Croix and Pierce counties each reported two deaths Tuesday, while Chippewa and Dunn counties reported one each. All four counties are below the state and national average for residents with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. Chippewa County has already reported seven virus-related deaths since Dec. 1.
Statewide, 9,431 people have died from the virus, or roughly 161 per 100,000 state residents. Locally, Eau Claire County (134.9) and Dunn (118.8) have a lower death rate than the state average, while Chippewa County (205.4) is higher than the state’s average. Clark, Barron and Rusk counties also are averaging more than 200 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Child vaccination data released
For the first time since children ages 5 to 11 were allowed last month to be vaccinated, DHS has released data on how many children have gotten their first dose.
The agency reported Tuesday that 18%, or 87,910 children of an estimated 487,400 youths in that age group now have taken a Pfizer vaccine. Nationwide, about 5.5 million of the 28 million children in that age range have received a dose.
About 55.6% of children ages 12 to 17 in the state have received at least one dose. Also, an identical 55.6% of adults ages 18 to 24 have gotten their first shot.
By including the children’s data, the state’s overall vaccination rate jumped to 61.1% of all Wisconsin residents having received a shot. On Monday, that figure was 59.4%.
However, Wisconsin is far behind the national average. Roughly 72.1% of all U.S. residents have received a dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, only Dane and Door counties are ahead of the U.S. vaccination average.