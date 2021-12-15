Sorry, an error occurred.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — West-central Wisconsin saw another six COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 19 this week.
The state Department of Health Services reported 58 virus-related deaths Wednesday, along with 4,144 new cases.
St. Croix County reported four deaths, while Dunn and Pierce counties reported one each. All three counties have vaccination rates of people with at least one dose below the state and federal average.
There have now been 46 deaths reported across a 12-county area in west-central Wisconsin since Dec. 1, agency records show.
The state's vaccination rate inched up slightly Wednesday to 61.2% of all residents with at least one shot.
