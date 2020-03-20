MENOMONIE — Small businesses are in uncharted territory.
With state mandates to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people and the closure of bars and restaurants except for pickup and delivery services, businesses are in a period of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a fear of the unknown,” Downtown Menomonie Executive Director Dustyn Dubuque said, “because we’re all in a process right now of — even me as a normal individual — what do you do right now? I think everybody is kind of in that middle mode right now with what happens with my business, with my restaurant or with my bar if nobody can attend.”
Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn and St. Croix counties all have confirmed coronavirus cases.
Businesses that provide food service are quickly attempting to pivot to only providing curbside pickup with the need to close dining areas. It’s been a difficult week with regulations changing every day, co-owner of The Duke and Dagger Andrew Mercil said. With state mandates going from 250 people to 50 and now 10 in a short amount of time, it has been challenging figuring out how to support employees and take care of the business.
“We are all trying navigate this unprecedented scenario to make sure that not only are trying to provide for our employees but also to make sure we can survived ourselves,” he said.
Brewery Nonic owner Ryan Verdon said they will adapt the best they can to the changing landscape. While attempting to keep the business afloat, community health also remains a priority and that’s what makes it difficult as the two conflict with each other.
“Both of those things kind of work against each other in a weird way,” Verdon said. “I think community health is really important. The best thing is to adjust our role in that and just make sure as best we can, we can both maintain our business and make sure everyone is safe.”
Uptown Curl salon owner Kristy Wilson said her employees are worried. With face-to-face meeting necessary for the business, there is no way for Uptown Curl to change the way it conducts business. Wilson also runs Uptown Curl salons in Minneapolis and Stillwater, Minn. Even when the ban of gatherings is lifted it could still take some time before customers are again willing or able to spend. Some people are out of jobs and will need to dip into savings Wilson said, and once people are able to go out again it won’t mean the end of the struggle for small businesses.
“This is going to be a ripple effect for weeks if not months and months where it’s going to be until...maybe we’ll recover by the summer,” she said.
Small business bailout needs to be considered, Mercil said. Small business has a large impact on local economies and although it’s encouraging, he said, that at all levels of government there are people who want to see small business thrive, some of the early solutions being discussed aren’t the answer.
The governor this week submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration for assistance for small businesses in the state to alleviate the economic impact of the virus outbreak.
“If the federal government can bail out the auto industry, the federal government can bail out the banks, they need to have the precedent and wherewithal to bail out small business,” Mercil said.
In Chippewa Falls, Brian Wogernese, president of Cobblestone Hotels and Wissota Chophouse, said having to reduce all of his locations staff to only essential employees has been increasingly difficult, but necessary, in this unprecedented situation.
“The key for us is to bring in enough revenue to keep the overhead and staff we have,” Wogernese said. “Until right now we’ve been okay and able to pay our employees and cover the essentials. We’ve had to cut down to only essential staff and that’s been difficult, but we’re confident we can sustain our businesses during this time.”
For businesses who haven’t closed yet such as hotels, Wogernese said keeping highly cleanliness standards has been essential. In addition to constantly sanitizing hotel locations, Cobblestone Hotels (and hotels across the world) are highly encouraging guests to stay in their rooms as much as possible and limit their usage of the public spaces offered.
While hotels haven’t closed, he said that could change overnight depending on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
“From what I thought last week, to what I’m thinking this week, are two completely different things,” Wogernese said. “In business you make plans a year or two years out, but now we hear something in the morning and by the afternoon it is a completely different thing. Unfortunately we’re more reactionary than proactive. We aren’t in control of most of the decisions being made, and until we are, it’s really hard to make a plan to move forward.”
Chippewa Herald reporter Parker Reed contributed to this story.