With the fear of COVID-19 spreading, some area jails have opted to release inmates who have Huber work release privileges and send them home.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said he had roughly 100 inmates in his jail, with half of them having work release privileges. On Tuesday, he released those inmates; the 50 inmates who don’t have those privileges remain incarcerated.
“We’re not going to release an inmate who has a case pending,” Kowalczyk said. “We’re not releasing a high-risk inmate.”
Kowalczyk said they have been working on the plan for a few weeks, saying the risk is too great to have the inmates leave the building each day for work, interacting with people in the public, and returning to the jail at night.
“If one is infected, it could shut down the whole jail,” Kowalczyk said.
The inmates who were released but don’t have a job to go to during the day have been placed on home detention.
Each inmate that has been released is required to take a daily preliminary breath test at an area law enforcement office, and they also are subject to random drug tests, Kowalczyk said. Any violation could result in them losing their Huber privileges.
The sheriff’s department is charging $10 per day for a “home detention fee.” This is a reduction from the $18 a day Huber work release fee.
“We’re still generating some revenue,” he said.
In addition to releasing inmates, Kowalczyk has closed the public entrances to the buildings and suspended all visitations with inmates until further notice, except for attorneys. Jail programs also are suspended, and court appearances will be done via video unless state law requires an in-person appearance.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has opted for a similar program. He released 19 inmates who have Huber work release privileges and placed them on electronic monitoring.
“Any low-risk offender, we’re letting out on monitors,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re not making money, and it’s not costing them money.”
Fitzgerald said they are working with the company that supplies their electronic monitoring equipment to obtain more units.
Like Kowalczyk, Fitzgerald said it just makes sense to release these inmates at this time.
“We’re trying to limit contact,” Fitzgerald said. “But we’re still arresting people, and bringing them to jail and court. Everyone has got to do what we’re doing. The faster everyone follows the rules, the faster this is all over.”
Eau Claire County jail captain Dan Bresina said they aren’t at the point of releasing their Huber inmates. Bresina said they have an on-site medical worker who is evaluating the inmates, and they have taken precautions in the building to separate the inmates. He didn’t want to go into further details for security purposes.
“We’re following the health department’s guidelines,” Bresina said. “We’re cleaning, like everyone else.”