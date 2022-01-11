EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district could shift classes online for some grades or schools if a growing number of staff quarantines makes filling absences impossible, the district’s superintendent said Monday in a message to families.
The number of staff members quarantining or isolating because of COVID-19 is expected to grow.
As of last week, 37 staff at the school district had COVID-19 and two staffers were quarantined, according to the district’s virus tracking dashboard. There were 136 students who had COVID-19 at that time, and 557 students were quarantined.
Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson said Tuesday that the district expects more staff members to need to enter quarantine or isolation, as community transmission increases in Eau Claire County.
“With the increased spread of the variant, we have more student and staff absences,” Johnson wrote in an email to families Monday. “...Staffing shortages due to illness are growing and jeopardizing our ability to fill absences.”
The district may temporarily move classrooms, grades or whole schools to virtual classes if it reaches a point where staff absences are drastically impacting a grade level or a school, Johnson said.
“There have been other districts across the state who needed to inform families the night before a shift,” he told the Leader-Telegram in an email. “Our ECASD families have shared they would welcome a bit more advance notice, and we would do our best to provide that to them.”
After several shifts between in-person and online learning during the 2020-21 school year, Eau Claire schools held classes fully in-person during the fall 2021 semester.
Right now, the district is using substitute teachers, principals are using internal staffers to fill absences and district-level staffers are serving as substitutes if they’re needed.
Johnson thanked families and school staff in the message: “We can’t thank these staff enough for all the extra effort to keep students learning in person.”
New cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in the last week in Eau Claire County. On Tuesday 424 county residents tested positive for the virus – the highest single-day case load the county has ever reported. The county is averaging more than 200 new cases per day, according to county data, and the percentage of people whose tests come back positive has hit a new high of 23%.
Chippewa County is averaging 85 new cases per day. As of this week, its test-positivity rate is 30%, according to county health department data.
Staff and students in other local school districts are also testing positive, quarantining or isolating.
As of Monday there were 27 staff in isolation, quarantine or out for testing at the Menomonie school district; 15 staffers are currently testing positive for COVID-19. Among Menomonie students, 256 are currently out of school for COVID-related reasons, and 79 students are currently COVID positive, according to the district’s virus tracking dashboard.
As of last week the Chippewa Falls school district had 40 students who had tested positive for COVID-19, and 118 students being contact-traced, isolated or quarantined, schools superintendent Jeff Holmes said in a message to parents.