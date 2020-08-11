Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond held a significant lead with 94% of precincts reporting Tuesday night in the Republican primary for the 10th Senate District seat.
According to The Associated Press, Stafsholt had 11,404 votes (66%), and Cherie Link of Somerset had 5,996 votes (34%).
Stafsholt is currently a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, to which he was elected in 2016.
Link is a first-time political candidate and is a retail business owner and sales manager for Indianhead Glass.
The district covers a large region of northwest Wisconsin and includes parts of Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
The winner will face incumbent Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, in the general election Nov. 3.
Final results in the Republican primary for the state’s 29th Assembly District race were not reported by press time Tuesday night.