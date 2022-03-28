CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state’s Department of Health Services announced another 74 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend.
Between Saturday and Monday, five more virus-related deaths were recorded in western Wisconsin: two in Eau Claire County and one each in Barron, Clark and Dunn counties.
Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, 1,046 people have died from virus-related symptoms. Statewide, 12,775 people haved died from the virus.
Meanwhile, the daily count of new cases continues to decline, with a seven-day average of 316 daily, the state agency reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.