CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state’s Department of Health Services announced another 74 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend.

Between Saturday and Monday, five more virus-related deaths were recorded in western Wisconsin: two in Eau Claire County and one each in Barron, Clark and Dunn counties.

Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, 1,046 people have died from virus-related symptoms. Statewide, 12,775 people haved died from the virus.

Meanwhile, the daily count of new cases continues to decline, with a seven-day average of 316 daily, the state agency reports.