Job centers across the state will be closed to the public starting Wednesday to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release from the state Department of Workforce Development:
The action was taken to follow Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order, which he's calling "Safer at Home." COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Services to the public will remain available online and assistance will also be delivered over the phone.
Customers filing for unemployment insurance should visit dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben for information videos and to apply for unemployment benefits. Applying for unemployment benefits is a two-step process:
• Apply online the week you become unemployed.
• File a weekly claim for each week you would like to receive benefits.
Job search assistance can also be found online. Register on JobCenterofWisconsin.com to create a resume, search for jobs, view online workshops and research labor market information.
Job seekers can email questions to JobCenterofWisconsin@dwd.wi.gov. Staff will be offering over-the-phone appointments to assist people who are searching for jobs, registering on the job center website or utilizing online tools. Call one of the following numbers for job search assistance:
• 715-836-5156 for those in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
• 608-789-5627 for those in Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.
Job center staff will not be able to answer questions about specific unemployment insurance claims. For those go to dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben.
Additional information for employers and employees affected by job loss and economic changes due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, can be found on DWD's COVID-19 information website: dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19.