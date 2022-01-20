EAU CLAIRE — The COVID-19 omicron variant has yet to peak in Wisconsin, even as there are encouraging signs it is waning in parts of the northeastern United States where it was first detected, the state's chief medical officer said Thursday.
Hopefully, the state is at or near the peak even though the data does not yet show it, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard during a conference call.
Westergaard said he didn't know yet if the decline would happen quickly or be more prolonged.
“Our hope is that we can turn the corner and see fewer and fewer cases as the weeks go on,” he said. “The important message is that we can get that decline to happen quicker if we implement all the prevention strategies and wear masks and do the things that we're talking about to try and stop transmission as much as we can.”
The state's seven-day average number of new cases hit another new high, at 18,836, while hospitalizations statewide were down by 115 over the past seven days.
Cases in Eau Claire County are still surging, the highest transmission levels the county has ever seen.
There were 314 county residents who newly tested positive as of Thursday, according to Eau Claire City-County Health Department data. Just over 24,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began.
The county’s test-positivity rate is also by far the highest it’s ever been, with about 32% of tests coming back positive this week.
Eau Claire County reported one new death from COVID-19 Thursday, bringing its total deaths from the virus to 156.
The omicron variant continues to dominate in the state and is causing nearly all of Wisconsin’s new cases, said Karen Timberlake, secretary-designee of the state’s Department of Health Services.
