EAU CLAIRE — The state's Department of Health Services reported another 32 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 6,000 new cases between Saturday and Monday.
Of the 32 deaths, two were reported in Chippewa County. Overall, 8,041 state residents have now died from virus-related symptoms, the agency reports.
Meanwhile, the state's overall vaccination rate inched to 56.9% of all residents having at least one dose, including 68.0% of all adults ages 65 and older.
The vaccination rate in Eau Claire County has significantly slowed in recent weeks and is now tied at the state's 56.9% rate.
Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com
