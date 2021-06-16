EAU CLAIRE — COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, with just 25 new infections reported Wednesday.
However, the state also saw a jump with 18 new virus-related deaths. For the second straight day, Barron County reported a death; those are the only new virus-related deaths in 12 counties in western Wisconsin this week.
Statewide, 7,230 people have now died from the virus. On average, roughly 125 out of 100,000 Wisconsinites have died from virus-related symptoms.
The state is continuing to inch closer to 50% of the population having received at least one vaccine dose. Statewide, 2.866 million (49.2%) Wisconsin residents have received a vaccine.
Eau Claire County has reached 50.5% of the population having taken a dose, ahead of Chippewa County (45.0%) and Dunn County (39.0%).