EAU CLAIRE — The state's Department of Health Services reported another 3,553 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 28 more deaths.
Eau Claire, Dunn, and St. Croix counties each reported one new virus-related death, bringing the total to 608 fatalities across 12 counties in western Wisconsin.
Roughly 130.6 people per 100,000 state residents have now died from virus-related symptoms; Eau Claire County is below the state average at 110.8 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Overall, 7,549 Wisconsinites have died from the virus, the state agency reports.
Meanwhile, the state reached 54.0% of all residents having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with 64.8% of all adults (ages 18+) having received at least one dose.
