CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state's Department of Health Services reported another 34 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, including one in St. Croix County.

Between Saturday and Monday, the state also reported 1,441 new virus cases, or fewer than 500 per day, as virus case counts continue their sharp decline from the mid-January peak.

With the 34 new deaths reported, 11,921 Wisconsin residents have now died from virus-related symptoms, including 1,011 across 12 counties in western Wisconsin.

The state's vaccination rate remains unchanged, with 63.9% of Wisconsin residents having received at least one vaccination. 