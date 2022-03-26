CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state's Department of Health Services reported another 43 COVID-18-related deaths on Friday, including two in western Wisconsin.

Dunn and St. Croix counties each reported one new virus-related death. Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, 1,041 people have died from the virus. 

However, COVID-19 cases continue their steady decline. The state's seven-day average of new cases has declined to 315 daily.

Hospitalizations also are declining, down 18% from March 9 to March 22, the state agency reports.

The state's vaccination rate remains at 64.1% of Wisconsin residents with at least one shot; that is unchanged from a week ago.