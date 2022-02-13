CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported another 73 COVID-19-related deaths between Thursday and Friday, along with another 4,682 positive cases.
The agency didn’t release numbers on Thursday, so these numbers reflect totals from both Thursday and Friday.
Among 12 counties in western Wisconsin, four more deaths were reported: one each in Barron, Chippewa, Clark and St. Croix counties. Those 12 counties have now combined for 982 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 26 fatalities in the first 11 days of February. Based on the current pace of deaths, the region will top 1,000 deaths before the end of the month.
State hospitalizations also are sharply declining, as 88.8% of hospital beds are in use, including 89.0% of ICU beds. Roughly 52.4% of hospitals in the state say their ICUs are at peak capacity. That is down from 75.9% in mid-January.
Nationally, the seven-day average of daily U.S. deaths was 2,546 on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. That is a 4% increase in the past week. However, new cases are down 42% nationwide in the past week, at an average of 206,569 daily, the university said. Also, hospitalizations are down 22% in the past week, now at 93,169 people as of Friday.
The state’s vaccination rate climbed just 0.1% in the past week, with 63.5% of Wisconsin residents having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. In comparison, 75.8% of U.S. residents have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among the 12 west-central Wisconsin counties, eight counties statistically saw zero percent increase in first-time vaccinations, with three others climbing just 0.1%.
Trempealeau County (68.6% with one vaccination dose) remains the only county in western Wisconsin ahead of the state’s 63.5% vaccination rate.