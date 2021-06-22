EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, along with three additional deaths on Tuesday.
Among 12 counties in western Wisconsin, there were just 10 new cases with no new deaths reported.
Statewide, 7,253 people have now died from the virus.
Meanwhile, 2.89 million Wisconsin residents (47.3%) have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has climbed to 50.8% of its population with at least one dose, while Chippewa County is at 45.3% and Dunn County is at 39.2%.
Roughly 84.2% of the state's seniors (ages 65+) have now received at least one dose.