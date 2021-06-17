EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported Thursday the state saw 99 new cases of COVID-19, along with five additional virus-related deaths.
None of the deaths were in western Wisconsin. Among 12 area counties, Barron County reported four new cases, Chippewa County had three, and Eau Claire County had two. None of the other nine counties reported any new cases.
Statewide, 7,235 people have now died from virus-related symptoms, roughly 125 per 100,000 residents. Also, 611,943 Wisconsinites have tested positive for the virus.
The state reached 43.5% of all residents having received at least one vaccine dose, with Eau Claire County at 50.6%, Chippewa County at 45.0% and Dunn County at 39.1%.
Of the nine counties in the state that haven't reached 40% vaccinated, five are in western Wisconsin: Clark, Dunn, Jackson, Rusk and Taylor counties.