CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state's Department of Health Services reported another three COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, including one from Rusk County.

It was the third straight day the state has reported three virus-related deaths.

Across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin, 1,056 people have died from virus-related symptoms. Rusk County has now reported 55 virus-related deaths.

Statewide, 12,871 have died from virus-related symptoms. 

While deaths have remained low throughout April, the seven-day average of new cases in the state has climbed to 832 daily.

