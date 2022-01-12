Sorry, an error occurred.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin set another record high in number of new COVID-19 cases, with 14,822 infections reported Wednesday, according to the state's Department of Health Services.
DHS also reports another 25 deaths statewide, including one fatality from Pepin County.
Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, there have been already been 29 virus-related deaths this month through Wednesday.
Statewide, roughly 92.4% of all hospital beds are now in use, including 95.1% of ICU beds, DHS reports.
The state's overall vaccination rate has climbed to 62.6% of residents with at least one dose of a vaccine.
