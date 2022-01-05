CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin topped 10,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which is the first time the state has reached that mark in a single day. It is the second consecutive day the state has set a new one-day high; Wisconsin had 8,089 cases reported Tuesday.
Along with 10,490 confirmed cases, the Department of Health Services reported another 65 virus-related deaths. Those deaths include eight from western Wisconsin: three from Barron County, two from Chippewa County and one each from Dunn, Pierce and St. Croix counties. All five counties have vaccination rates below the state and federal average.
Overall, Wisconsin now has reached 10,198 virus-related deaths, or roughly 174.8 fatalities per 100,000 residents. Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Pepin and Rusk counties all are averaging more than 200 deaths per 100,000. Meanwhile, Dane County, which has the highest vaccination rate in the state at 80.9% of residents with at least one vaccine, still has the lowest death rate per capita at 71.3 fatalities per 100,000 residents.
The 12 counties across western Wisconsin have already tallied 12 virus-related deaths in the first five days of 2022, as Chippewa, Pierce and Trempealeau counties had one each on Tuesday, and Dunn County had one reported death on Monday.
The state's vaccination rate climbed 0.1% on Wednesday; about 62.2% of state residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine.