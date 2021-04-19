EAU CLAIRE — Only three of 12 counties in western Wisconsin matched the state’s vaccination rate in the past week, as the region continues to fall further behind in getting shots in arms.
Pierce County (3.0%), Eau Claire County (2.9%) and St. Croix County (2.9%) were ahead of the state’s overall 2.6% increase in the past week. However, the other nine counties in western Wisconsin failed to reach the state’s rate, as six of the 12 counties in western Wisconsin didn’t reach a 2.0% increase in the past week.
The 2.6% increase is down from last week’s 4.0% increase, and also down from 3.8% increase from a week earlier.
Door (55.9%), Bayfield (51.8%) and Dane (50.7%) counties continue to lead the way, and are the only counties in the state to have more than half of their residents getting at least one vaccine.
In comparison, Taylor County (21.3%), Clark County (21.8%) and Rusk County (26.0%) remain the lowest vaccinated counties in the state, and each of them fell further behind, as none reached the state’s 2.6% increase in the past week. Only three of the 12 counties — Eau Claire, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties — have vaccinated its population at a higher rate than the state’s rate, identical to a week ago.
Overall, 2,239,606 (38.5%) of Wisconsin residents have now received at least one vaccine, with 1,504,167 (25.8%) of the state’s residents having completed their vaccine series. A week ago, 35.9% had received one dose, and 22.9% had completed their vaccine series.
Roughly 78.9% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65+) have now received at least one dose, up from 77.9% a week ago.