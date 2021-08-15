CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin has now reached 50% of its population being fully vaccinated. For the fourth consecutive week, statewide vaccination rates have slightly increased. The steady increase comes at the same time COVID-19 cases have made a sharp increase in the past week.
Roughly 53.2% of all state residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, up 0.7% in the past week, which is an increase from 0.6% last week, 0.5% two weeks ago, and 0.4% three weeks ago. Nationally, vaccinations have jumped in recent weeks, as the COVID-19 Delta variant has caused a surge in cases, leading to more people opting to get a shot.
Both Chippewa and Trempealeau counties saw a 0.8% increase in the past week, while four other counties in western Wisconsin matched the state’s 0.7% jump. However, just Eau Claire (53.8%) and Trempealeau (56.4%) counties are ahead of the state’s overall 53.2% rate. St. Croix and Buffalo counties are the only other areas in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold.
However, there are still five counties in the state below 40% of its population with one dose, with Taylor (29.0%), Clark (30.3%), and Rusk (34.4%) still at the lowest levels among the 72 counties.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 71.2% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.5% from a week ago. In the past week, Manitowoc County became the 29th county in the state to reach the 50% mark with at least one dose.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.09 million (53.2%) residents, up from 3.05 million residents (52.5%) last week, and up from 3.02 million people (51.9%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 2.91 million Wisconsinites (50.0%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.89 million (49.6%) a week ago.
About 64.0% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 63.4% last week. Eau Claire (63.4%), Chippewa (59.2%) and Dunn (49.4%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 84.3% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 70.5% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 53.2% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 49.2%, American Indian population at 36.7%, and Black population at 30.0%. About 10.2% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”