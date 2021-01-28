BARRON — On Wednesday, Wisconsin passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, 100 people for every 100,000 residents, or 0.1% of the population, have now died from coronavirus.
Barron County Public Health Director Laura Sauve isn’t surprised the state has reached that mark. Her county reached the 0.1% death rate weeks ago. Overall, Barron County has seen 69 deaths from the virus, or 150.4 per 100,000 residents. It is the second-highest in the 12 counties in northwest Wisconsin, behind only Clark County, which is at 161.2 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Sauve said it has been challenging for her office to deal with so many deaths.
“In a small community, it’s hard on everyone,” Sauve said Thursday. “Everyone is so connected in small communities. It’s kind of a hopeless feeling. You are working seven days a week, long hours, and you just can never get ahead of it.”
Sauve said one of the challenges is that people incorrectly believed, at least early on, the pandemic was limited to larger population areas, and it wasn’t bad in small towns.
“It’s still a challenge for us,” she said. “Anytime you go into a public space, you still see people not wearing masks. It’s a challenge in the United States, but especially in a rural community. But until someone they know is seriously ill or dies, they won’t take it seriously.”
On Nov. 2, the county had just seven reported deaths. However, the deaths seemed to come daily for the rest of the year.
“We do have older residents,” she said, adding that seniors are more prone to death from virus-related symptoms. “We had several nursing homes that had outbreaks. We did see many deaths come from our long-term care facilities in a short time.”
The deaths in Barron County are predominantly white residents; although the county has a large minority population, there have not been significant deaths among those residents, she added.
Sauve also pointed out the county has four major health care systems, all providing excellent care for those who got sick.
The Turkey Store in Barron is a major employer in the county, but COVID-19 cases have been minimal from the plant, Sauve said.
“The Turkey Store has done an excellent job of stopping spread within their borders,” she said.
While Sauve is pleased with how the vaccine programs are rolling out in her county, she encouraged people to continue wearing masks whenever possible, and if people choose to gather, they should consider doing it outdoors, even if it means around a bonfire.
“We just encourage the readers to continue to be vigilant while we wait for vaccines to roll out,” she said.
Eau Claire County’s death rate is just below the statewide average, at 94.3 per 100,000 residents. Five of the 12 counties in western Wisconsin are above 100 deaths per 100,000 residents. Overall, 34 of the state’s 72 counties now top 100 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Wisconsin’s death rate trails behind the national average. Nationwide, about 430,000 people have died from an estimated U.S. population of 331.42 million, or about 129 deaths per 100,000 Americans.