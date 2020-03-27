UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout will pay back nearly $11 million to students who left the campuses because of COVID-19.
The UW System is estimating its campuses will pay back nearly $80 million to students.
System leaders announced last week they would ensure students received prorated refunds for the spring 2020 semester's housing and food payments.
UW-Eau Claire will experience a projected $5 million in lost revenue for housing, said Quincy Chapman, the university's director of housing and residence life.
"It certainly means we'll have to make some adjustments in terms of the budget," he said.
Budget cuts could include professional development and travel, Chapman said.
"We're hoping it won't have a staffing impact and just be careful in the next year," he said.
UW-Eau Claire spokesman Mike Knuth said about $1 million will be lost in unused meal plans.
"That's what the estimate is," he said.
"Budget-wise, it is just too early to tell," Knuth said. "There's just an awful lot of moving parts. It's just too early to tell as we move forward."
At UW-Stout, the student refund is an estimated $4.9 million for both housing and dining, said Doug Mell, director of executive communications and external relations.
Every campus in the UW System has moved courses online or to a remote format through the end of the semester, with some going into the summer semester.
Many have made the decision to delay or cancel commencement ceremonies as well.
Schools are still calculating the exact costs of the payback, but the UW System estimate as of Thursday was about $78 million.
At UW-Milwaukee, the initial estimate for refunds is $7.5 million.
UW-Green Bay has an early estimate at $2.1 million.
UW-Parkside is looking at about $2 million.
UW-Stevens Point will lose about $3.8 million.
UW-Oshkosh will provide about a $5 million refund.
In the March 19 announcement confirming the refunds, System President Ray Cross said the move was simply "the right thing to do" given the upheaval the pandemic has created for students.
Chapman said he has been impressed at how UW-Eau Claire students have handled the upheaval this semester.
"We've been really proud of our students as far as taking it in stride and taking care of themselves and their families," he said.