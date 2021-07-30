EAU CLAIRE – School superintendents in Eau Claire and Altoona are expecting smiles and excitement when students return to classrooms this fall, but they said Friday that they’re also having to tackle significant obstacles: pandemic learning loss, students struggling with mental health and trauma and monitoring their school reopening plans in light of the fast-moving Delta variant of COVID-19.
“This last year has been like driving a car with your eyes closed,” said Heidi Eliopoulos, superintendent of Altoona schools, while speaking at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues event Friday at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Eliopoulos and Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson discussed the schools’ fall plans on Friday in front of Chippewa Valley education and government officials, business owners and community members.
“We know there is significant learning loss and we know there is mental health trauma over the past few months as well,” Johnson said. “We know we're not going to be able to just start up and everything will be fine.”
Preliminary data from student assessments indicate that Eau Claire and Altoona students have fallen behind academically during the pandemic, Eliopoulos and Johnson said — as have students throughout Wisconsin and the country.
“We’re seeing the early raw data and I can tell you that student learning was impacted,” Eliopoulos said. “We knew that was going to happen … Now our job is to figure out what to do about that. How do we accelerate learning (and) close gaps that have grown over time.”
The Eau Claire district found that students at a lower socio-economic level and younger students “are our most vulnerable learners, the ones impacted the most, in those high-poverty schools,” Johnson said.
Older students did slightly better, Johnson added, but “there’s no doubt that when we were in a hybrid format for the majority of the year, there’s going to be significant learning loss.”
Students around the world suffered learning loss during the pandemic, many studies indicate. In the U.S., teachers reported that students were about 2 ½ months behind expected milestones in November, and October assessments found that students were 1 ⅕ months behind in reading and three months behind in math skills, according to a March report from McKinsey and Company.
The state Department of Public Instruction didn’t release school and district report cards for the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic — though it is planning to release 2020-21 report cards later this year.
“What I’m most curious about, (among) our 11,000 students in Eau Claire, is to see how the 2,000 that went fully virtual last year achieved,” Johnson said.
In reopening plans, masks are top-of-mind
Though officials say plans may change, the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts plan to return to face-to-face classes five days per week this fall. Currently, masks will be optional for students and teachers in both districts.
But both districts released their draft reopening plans before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered new mask guidance last week. In light of the heightened transmissibility of the delta variant, the CDC now recommends U.S. teachers, students and staff wear masks inside schools, regardless of their vaccination status.
Johnson and Eliopoulos both said masks are the largest part of the school reopening conversation.
“As a superintendent I get asked about quite a few things, and let’s face it, it’s about masks right now,” Johnson said.
Eliopoulos added: “Our plan is as good as today. It might change tomorrow, but based on the health of our community, we too are letting parents decide. If it gets to a point where we need to decide everyone must wear a mask to keep our communities healthy, we'll need to talk about those decisions.”