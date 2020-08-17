EAU CLAIRE — A majority of families who attend the Eau Claire school district favor a hybrid model with some face-to-face classes — but in a recent survey almost — of the families said they preferred an all-virtual online school year in light of the coronavirus pandemic, school district administrators said Monday.
Far more Eau Claire families than expected weighed in on the issue. Over 9,000 families responded to an August survey from the school district about their choice for fall schooling, a response rate of aboutt 85%. The industry standard for survey responses is “usually less than 20%,” said Kay Marks, the district’s executive director of human resources.
Including both families with K-12 and early learning students, about 82% said they’d choose the blended model the school district ultimately adopted. The remaining 18% said they’d pick all-virtual, online learning, district administrators told the Eau Claire school board at a Monday night meeting.
Compared to the results of a survey the district sent out in June, many more people since then have said they favor all-virtual learning, although the majority are still in favor of a hybrid model.
In that June survey — to which far fewer community members responded, just over 4,000 — just over 6% of people said they’d prefer all-virtual learning. Also in the June survey, 52% of people said they wanted all classes to happen in person, and 38% said they preferred a hybrid model with some in-person classes.
Last month, the school board approved a hybrid plan, where students in most grades will return to in-person classes this September for two days a week, learning online for the other three days. The district will also offer an all-virtual option for any K-12 student who prefers it.
This week, parents who chose the hybrid model will be given their children’s cohort assignments, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning. Students in the hybrid, partially in-person model will be assigned to a Monday-Tuesday class cohort, or a Thursday-Friday class cohort.
The Thursday-Friday cohort will receive the same instruction that the Monday-Tuesday cohort does each week, according to the school district.
For kids in the hybrid model, virtual learning is slated for the other three days per week. On those days, students will sometimes check in with teachers simultaneously; for other parts of the day, students can work at what time they choose. Virtual check-ins with students will be scheduled in real time, according to the district.
Students who picked the all-virtual option will be able to pick up an iPad or laptop on Aug. 31 at their home school. Device pickup times for kids who are participating in the hybrid option will vary by level, according to the school district: All elementary students in the hybrid model will get devices on Sept. 1, and secondary students will get their devices on the first day of face-to-face classes.
In other school district news:
- The board on Monday approved an addition to the district’s new mask policy, adding that face coverings must cover the nose and mouth completely. Under the brief addition to the policy, students and staff must wear a cloth face mask, disposable or paper mask, neck gaiter or religious face covering. Items that wouldn’t fulfill the mask requirement are face shields, bandanas, mesh masks, masks with holes or openings or masks with vents.
- The board approved the transfer of DeLong Middle School teacher Lars Long to the position of assistant principal at DeLong, and the resignation of North High School assistant principal Amy Zais.
- The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation executive director Sarah French delivered the foundation’s annual report. The foundation has granted over $776,000, French said, not including a project involving solar panels at Memorial and North high schools, for which the foundation led a fundraising campaign.
- The next Eau Claire school board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.