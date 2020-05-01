A new Eau Claire County task force will spearhead the county’s long-term response to COVID-19 for at least the next 20 months.
During a joint meeting Friday, the Administration and Human Resources committees approved the creation of the task force, which will oversee the county’s “bridge plan” to deal with financial losses as a result of COVID-19. The proposal will be brought to the County Board meeting on Tuesday for final approval.
The bridge plan details the county’s short-term schedule and provides time to more closely look into long-term operational changes. The task force will focus on the long-term plans.
“This is the beginning of the work,” said County Administrator Kathryn Schauf.
The task force will probably meet at least once per week and will provide updates at least every month to the County Board until December 2021. The duration of the task force can be extended if a separate resolution is approved by the County Board.
Task force members are Schauf, finance director Norb Kirk, human resources director Jessica Rubin, corporation counsel Tim Sullivan, County Board Chairman Nick Smiar, Supervisor Stella Pagonis, who is chairwoman of the Finance and Budget Committee, and Supervisor Mark Beckfield, who is chairman of the Human Resources Committee.
To gain a better sense of its financial challenges, all county departments provided best-case and worst-case estimates for 2020. The best case was a surplus of about $45,000 and the worst case was a loss of around $3.51 million. The median estimate was losses of about $1.73 million. Schauf said there are a few things still being looked at that aren’t included in those estimates, such as the Parks and Forest Department likely hiring fewer seasonal workers this year.
Some of those anticipated losses will be offset by leaving vacant positions open, which is part of the bridge plan. The median case involved savings of about $880,000 in money not spent on new employees, for a net loss of about $852,000. The worst case involved a net loss of about $2.63 million.
The county has not furloughed or laid off any workers so far, but Schauf said discussions have happened about several employees’ positions being vacated June 1. Those workers might have the option to be redeployed in a more urgent county position. Some employees have recently had their hours reduced as well.
Schauf said flexibility and adaptability are crucial for figuring out how the county should proceed. Whenever the county fully reopens all its services, Schauf said operations will have changed significantly.
Overall, Schauf has been impressed with county employees stepping up in the past month-and-a-half to help navigate amid chaos and unknowns.
“We’re learning as we go,” Schauf said.
The County Board meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.