After announcing last week that people 65 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state health department said Tuesday that teachers, some essential workers and other groups of people will next be able to get the vaccine, tentatively starting March 1.
Next in line around March 1 will be teachers and child care workers, people in Medicaid long-term programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline health care workers, and residents and staff of congregate living settings.
The state broke down the categories Tuesday:
- Teachers and child care workers: All staff in child care, public and private schools, virtual learning support and community learning center programs; all staff in Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCAs; all staff in preschool and Head Start through K-12 settings; and faculty and staff in higher education who have direct student contact.
- Some public-facing essential workers: Grocery store, gas station and convenience store workers; 911 operators; utility and communications infrastructure workers; public transit workers; food supply chain workers (including farm owners and other farm employees); food production workers; and hunger relief workers.
- Non-frontline health care workers: Essential workers who aren't involved in direct patient care, but are essential for health system infrastructure, including workers in public health, emergency management, cyber security, health care critical supply chain functions and support roles.
- Residents and staff of congregate living settings: Incarcerated people in jails, prisons and mental health institutes; residents of employer-based housing; residents of housing for the elderly or people with disabilities; shelter residents; and transitional housing residents.
- People in Medicaid long-term programs: Members of Family Care and Family Care Partnership and participants in IRIS. Participants in Wisconsin’s Children’s Long-Term Support Waiver and Katie Beckett programs are also eligible if they meet age requirements for the vaccine (16 and older).
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Tuesday that they're putting teachers and the other groups next in line "due to an increased risk of exposure or vulnerability to COVID-19."
As of this week, frontline health care workers; people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities; EMS, fire and police workers; and people 65 and older are able to schedule appointments to get the vaccine.
March 1 is a tentative goal. That timeframe depends on vaccine supply from the federal government, according to DHS. If the federal government ups its shipments of vaccine doses to Wisconsin, those groups may be eligible before March 1, and if shipments decrease, that goal may be moved back.
The state is getting around 70,000 vaccine doses weekly from the federal government.
“We’re going to keep getting shots in arms as quickly as possible and as soon we have vaccines available,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a news release. Evers also urged people to keep wearing masks and limiting gatherings with others.
For more details on eligibility for the vaccine and information on where to get vaccinated, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.