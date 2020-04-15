Even with investigations of each COVID-19 case and increased testing capacity statewide, the county's chief health official said Wednesday she expects Eau Claire County to continue to find new COVID-19 cases for at least another year.
Testing and “contact tracing” -- finding and instructing to quarantine every close contact a COVID-19 positive person has had -- will continue in the county “for probably many, many months,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
When social distancing rules are loosened, more testing and more contact tracing will be sorely needed to keep one or two cases from sparking a surge, Giese said.
“Safer-at-home has been a very critical strategy to contain disease, but as we look forward, at some point, those orders will be changed and lifted,” Giese said. “We need to even more so understand that with any possible positive (case), we need to test, get them to stay home and make sure their contacts stay home so we don’t spread disease.”
Contact tracing becomes much harder when cases begin to rise quickly, she noted.
“The minute we open that up and have people going out across their usual business, we may not have five or 10 people to contact, as contacts of the case. We may have hundreds,” Giese said. “A wedding with a COVID-positive person with 250 people would likely mean 250 phone calls.”
When will the state’s safer-at-home order lift? It could be another month, Gov. Tony Evers told KSTP-TV Tuesday. He warned that the state might see a loosening of social distancing rules rather than an all-out reopening, The Associated Press reported.
Giese said while the state cannot remain closed for a long period of time, the county is working with the state to figure out how to “slowly” open communities again.
“I think we need to use every public health measure possible until we have a clear and convincing treatment, or a method for vaccination,” she said Wednesday. “The worst thing we can do is open this up and have our health care workers and emergency services people … exposed broadly, and not have a workforce to respond (to a surge)."
State health officials say less person-to-person contact, as a result of the state's safer-at-home order, has likely decreased the number of COVID-19 deaths Wisconsin is seeing. Initial predictions were between 400 and 1,500 deaths statewide by last week, Giese said; as of Wednesday, 182 people have died of COVID-19.
One more Eau Claire County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the county’s total identified cases to 22. In total, 1,361 county residents have been tested, with 81 tests still pending, Giese said.
It is the first new identified case in the county in over a week. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has not released ages, genders or any other information about its COVID-19 patients, citing medical privacy rules.
Giese declined to say Wednesday if Eau Claire County has any COVID-19 patients at nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 3,721 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 166 new cases since Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.
In Wisconsin 182 people have died from COVID-19, 12 new reported deaths since Tuesday. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are 1,091.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.