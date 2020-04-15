Dominos Pizza local franchise owner Lori Lanier delivered 142 individually boxed pizza slices to Amber Wayne, left, and Amber Renner Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. They normally don't deliver individually boxed slices, but it was required for the hospital so they ordered special boxes. They plan to do the same thing again on Saturday. The county's chief health official said Wednesday that the county is working with the state on plans to reopen the community slowly -- but testing and tracing new cases will be vital. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.