The Thorp school district is delaying its reopening by two weeks after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district has “concerns of exposure among our other staff members,” said Paul Blanford, Thorp school district administrator, in a statement Thursday.
The district had been holding professional development and staff in-service training during the previous two weeks, Blanford said.
The district is now starting school on Sept. 15.
“This two-week period will give us the time needed to ensure that our schools are safe for our students to return. Close contacts at the School District of Thorp and immediate family members have been notified,” Blanford said.
The Clark County Health Department will notify any close contacts of the cases, but will not release the names of residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus for medical privacy reasons, the Health Department said.
“The Clark County Health Department is working with the School District of Thorp leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace and contain the virus,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County health officer, in a statement Thursday.