RIVER FALLS — At a River Falls senior living community, 15 residents and eight staff members or personal caregivers have tested positive for COVID-19, and three residents have died of the virus.
The outbreak is centered at The Lodge at River Falls Comforts of Home, the Pierce County Public Health Department said Tuesday.
The first person identified to have COVID-19 at the senior living community was “a personal caregiver for one of the residents,” who was also a resident of another county, said Brittany Mora, Health Department nutrition and physical activity manager, in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
That person tested positive for the virus in late July.
But the first case identified in an outbreak isn’t necessarily the “index case,” Mora noted: “It’s simply the first person to get tested and get their results back.”
Pierce County had a total of 233 cases of COVID-19 and five active outbreaks as of Thursday, according to county data. The county has set weekly new case records every week since Aug. 1.
As of Saturday, the county’s newest record was 55 new cases identified over the previous seven days. (That case count includes both confirmed and probable cases, according to county data. Probable cases involve a person who’s been in close contact with a confirmed case, is experiencing symptoms but hasn’t yet been tested.)
No new residents, staff members or caregivers at The Lodge have tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, Mora said. No additional virus-related deaths have been identified at The Lodge since then either.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin National Guard came to River Falls to conduct mass testing at the senior living community, for both residents and employees, Mora said.
Residents of The Lodge who have tested positive have been moved to a different wing of the building, said AZ Snyder, Pierce County health officer, in a news release.
“Together with senior living leaders, we have been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks in our senior living communities,” Snyder said. “Public Health is working closely with The Lodge at River Falls Comforts of Home staff to ensure everyone in the facility is closely monitored for symptoms.”
Mora urged the Pierce County community to “each take responsibility for keeping community transmission low.”
“When the level of community transmission is high, as in the case in Pierce County, staff who work in these facilities, through no fault of their own, are going to get infected and accidently bring the virus into facilities,” Mora said. “...All of our choices do impact the most vulnerable.”
Bracing for COVID-19, Pierce County assisted living facilities have restricted indoor visitors except for “compassionate care situations” like end-of-life; restricted all volunteers and nonessential workers; screened employees for fevers and symptoms before their shifts; and encouraged residents to wear masks whenever they leave their room or if they must regularly leave the facility, the Health Department said in the news release.