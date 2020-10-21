EAU CLAIRE — Three more residents of Eau Claire County have died of COVID-19 since Friday, according to state data.
Two of the most recent county deaths were recorded Tuesday, after the state Department of Health Services announced COVID-19 tracking data would be unavailable over the weekend while its electronic disease surveillance system was upgraded. The third death was posted Wednesday afternoon on the state DHS website.
All three people were older than 65 and had underlying medical conditions, said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s pandemic response, in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
It marks five deaths from the coronavirus in October in Eau Claire County so far.
At least eight of the 12 total county residents who have died from COVID-19 were older than 65. At least 11 of the 12 had underlying medical conditions, according to updates this summer from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
New data
Sixteen more Eau Claire County residents have been hospitalized with the virus since last Thursday, Oct. 15, according to county data. Hospitalizations in the county have reached 99.
“Statewide and locally, hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to climb at an alarming rate,” the Health Department wrote Friday in its weekly situation report.
Almost 2,800 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 292 of those cases are still active, according to county data.
While 18 to 24-year-olds still carry the biggest share of the county’s COVID-19 cases — about 46% as of Wednesday — it’s down from 50% in early October. Cases in older demographics also appear to be increasing. The 25 to 34-year-old demographic is now the group with the second-highest number of cases; it carries about 14% of all the county’s cases.
“The increase in infections among older age groups over the past several weeks is believed to be a significant factor in the increased number of hospitalizations and deaths observed over that same time frame,” the Health Department wrote Friday in its situation report.