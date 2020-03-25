Orange barricades and police tape with the words “Danger — Do not enter” barred entrance to the main playground at Carson Park.
Streets and sidewalks in Eau Claire’s rejuvenated downtown were nearly empty.
Oakwood Mall’s parking lot was deserted.
Welcome to Day One of life under the stay-at-home imposed by Gov. Tony Evers to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The order, which took effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and runs through April 24, severely limited traffic and largely ground commerce to a halt in the Chippewa Valley.
That was exactly the intent, as state government and health officials seek to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic so hospitals don’t get overrun with patients. As of Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin had 585 people test positive for the virus, including six deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.
“It appears that we’re getting substantial compliance at this point,” Sheriff Ron Cramer said late Wednesday morning.
Essential questions
Still, officials from Chippewa Valley law enforcement agencies and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department indicated they were getting flooded with questions from residents and businesses regarding what Evers called the “safer at home” order.
The order calls for closing nonessential businesses, banning gatherings of any size for people not in the same household and imposing monthlong travel restrictions. It mandates that Wisconsin residents stay at home, with exceptions for essential work, activities and travel.
“We’re getting bombarded with questions about what are essential and nonessential businesses,” Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office also fielded a number of complaints from residents questioning whether some operating businesses should be considered essential, Kowalczyk said.
Both Cramer and Kowalczyk said people should not call 911 with such inquiries.
Seeing the difference
At local retail centers, the distinction was apparent, with parking lots empty outside of clothing stores but still teeming with cars at supermarkets and Menards.
Among the businesses allowed to remain open under the order are health care facilities; grocery stores; bars and restaurants offering delivery and carryout food only; child care facilities; post offices; airports; pharmacies; gas stations; banks and other financial institutions; laundries and dry cleaners; hardware stores; churches and places of worship; funeral homes; and media outlets.
Regarding enforcement, Health Department director Lieske Giese said officials hope to begin with education to help people understand the order but reserve the right to resort to the legal system if necessary. People who violate the order could face up to 30 days in jail or a fine of up to $250 or both.
“We expect that as of 8 this morning the order is being followed,” Giese said Wednesday afternoon at the daily media briefing.
Opening infraction
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office did respond to a violation reminiscent of Prohibition on Tuesday night after an anonymous report around 6:30 p.m. of a bar being open for an “invitation only” gathering in which alcohol was being served. Such activities have been banned temporarily since March 17.
According to the incident report, deputies responded to Double Days Sports Bar and Grill, 3020 London Road, where they found the owner, Kevin Patterson, 49, of Eau Claire, behind the bar serving patrons and allowing them to smoke. The six customers were removed and the bar was shut down, with the report forwarded to the Health Department and town of Washington for possible enforcement and liquor license consideration.
Patterson admitted to knowing he was supposed to be shut down, as was clear by the “deliberate act of concealing the windows with black construction plastic to act as tint and keeping his doors locked,” the report said.
Generally, however, law enforcement officials reported that people seemed to be trying to comply with the stay-at-home order and said they don’t expect to go out of their way to enforce it.
“Our goal is education and compliance, not arrests,” the Eau Claire Police Department said in a statement.
No checkpoints
Eau Claire police, along with Cramer and Kowalczyk, agreed their agencies would not be making traffic stops or requiring people to carry paperwork vouching for the essential nature of their travel.
“We’re not going to set up checkpoints to make sure people are complying,” Cramer said.
People just need to use common sense, Kowalczyk said, adding that officials want to prevent the kind of COVID-19 spread New York is experiencing from happening in the Chippewa Valley.
“I hope it doesn’t come to the point where we are stopping people just to see where they’re going,” he said.
Capt. Adam Olson of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the department was taking the same approach.
“Our goal is to allow citizens to travel to work, to get food, medications and other essentials, but encourage voluntary compliance with social distancing and limiting travels,” Olson said in a news release. “We will be following up on complaints on noncompliance with the order, but will not be kicking in doors.”
Giese attempted to provide some clarification of the order for area residents, particularly as it relates to outdoor activity.
The order specifically allows people to go outside to walk, jog and ride bikes — activities that a few hardy souls were spotted doing on a drizzly Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix Park — but it closes playgrounds and bars team sports such as basketball, soccer and football.
What’s allowed
As a general guideline, Giese said, it’s OK for a parent to engage in activities such as playing catch or throwing batting practice with their child or someone from their household. But meeting friends for a game of baseball or kubb would be considered a violation of the order.
“(The order) does mean there are restrictions. It doesn’t mean people can’t do anything. The expectation is that you keep your circle very, very small,” she said, noting that state public health officials have asked Wisconsin residents to limit the number of people with whom they have contact to five.
When people do go outside or run essential errands such as buying groceries or prescriptions, Giese emphasized that the order requires them to stay 6 feet away from individuals they encounter as part of the social distancing effort that health officials say is the only effective way to slow the spread of the virus.
Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters said he recognizes that residents will find the restrictions challenging, but reminded folks they are intended to protect everyone.
“We need you to stay home,” Peters said. “We know Eau Claire County residents want to do the right thing, so we expect that to happen.”